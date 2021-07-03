MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:MMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 122,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

