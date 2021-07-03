MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

MGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,554,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 348,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGP opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

