MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $874,136.62 and $86.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001753 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006374 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00112639 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

