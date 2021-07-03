Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Increased by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 3.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 85.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $2,450,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,711,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,905,324. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

