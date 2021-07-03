Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,707,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,875,704 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.31% of Micron Technology worth $1,297,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,711,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,905,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

