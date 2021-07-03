Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.