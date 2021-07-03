Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFCO remained flat at $$0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77. Microwave Filter has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

