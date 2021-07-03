Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MFCO remained flat at $$0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77. Microwave Filter has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.89.
