MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $56.84 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00015234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $56.84 million and approximately $177,410.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00400351 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.25 or 0.01233959 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,750,411 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

