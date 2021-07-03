MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce sales of $60.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.01 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $53.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $240.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 95.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

