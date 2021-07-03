MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.40

Shares of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and traded as high as $54.15. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $52.94, with a volume of 580 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

