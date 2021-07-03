Mining Core Coin (MCC) Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $17,891.75 and approximately $37,339.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

