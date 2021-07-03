MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Tops $384,525.30 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $384,525.30 and approximately $990.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,544.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,202.77 or 0.06376600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.55 or 0.01443204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.09 or 0.00399751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00163349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.04 or 0.00619618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00419313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.00329683 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.