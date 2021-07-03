MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Tops $320,670.81

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $320,670.81 and approximately $785.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,525.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.77 or 0.06397577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.62 or 0.01476083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00403827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00164872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.00617564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00425245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00340642 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

