Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Tops $3.77 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00010916 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $293.09 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00138017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00168886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,483.99 or 0.99852054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

