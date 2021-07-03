Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $356.63 or 0.01024808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $34.60 million and $1,246.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00136679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00169688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.09 or 0.99962137 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 97,030 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.