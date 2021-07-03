Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.85 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $32.85 million and approximately $3,146.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $24.53 or 0.00070756 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00141994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00169615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.02 or 0.99949650 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,339,095 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

