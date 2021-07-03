Mirrored Tesla Market Capitalization Achieves $30.04 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for about $689.44 or 0.01981560 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $30.04 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00169566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,742.16 or 0.99854032 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 43,565 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

