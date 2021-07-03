Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $51.29

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $30.25 million and approximately $10,193.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $51.29 or 0.00147684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00139015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00169615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.04 or 0.99775177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 589,816 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.