MixMarvel (MIX) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $12.04 million and $237,166.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018005 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 133.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00752315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MIX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,310,656,872 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

