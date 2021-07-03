MJ Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJTV) Short Interest Update

MJ Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJTV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,946,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJTV remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,082. MJ Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About MJ Biotech

MJ Biotech, Inc produces and distributes medical hemp based CBD infused teas and herbs. It sells its products in wellness stores, as well as through its e-commerce Website. The company was formerly known as Michael James Enterprises, Inc and changed its name to MJ Biotech, Inc in April 2017. MJ Biotech, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

