ModiHost Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. ModiHost has a total market cap of $129,581.75 and $27,810.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ModiHost has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00755997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00080897 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

