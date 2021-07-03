Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MLLCF remained flat at $$20.30 on Friday. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Molecular Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

