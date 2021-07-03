Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Critical Comparison

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chindata Group and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Momentive Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.91, suggesting a potential upside of 42.34%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Momentive Global -24.89% -28.80% -11.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million 19.12 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -293.80 Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.31 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -32.98

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Momentive Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc. provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Expert solutions offers a suite of pre-built market research software modules, such as ad and video creative, product concept, packaging and logo design, brand name, and messaging and claims analysis for customers to test product and marketing concepts; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

