MonaCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $93.08 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00004071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,782.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,227.36 or 0.06403618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.11 or 0.01449310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00400576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00164200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00630810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.45 or 0.00418174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00330935 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.