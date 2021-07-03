Monavale Price Hits $445.19 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $445.19 or 0.01288862 BTC on popular exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $21,777.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monavale has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00405989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,154 coins and its circulating supply is 8,023 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

