Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.60. 4,103,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,357. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.