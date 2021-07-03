Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Hits $6.76 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $27,188.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.00619664 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

