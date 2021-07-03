Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.85 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.85 million and $25,543.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00617793 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001671 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

