MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,402.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00145088 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 226,386,499 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.