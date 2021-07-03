MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. MoneyGram International also posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $820.64 million, a P/E ratio of -205.96 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

