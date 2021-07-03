Moneynet Price Reaches $0.0001 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $487,444.94 and $36.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moneynet has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Moneynet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00403429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

Moneynet (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

