Monkey Project Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,607.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $909,674.81 and $4,607.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,785,835 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.