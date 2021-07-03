Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will post $45.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.98 million and the highest is $47.25 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $182.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

MNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $93,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.