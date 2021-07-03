MoonSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $3,143.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00402478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 23,191,068 coins and its circulating supply is 23,170,567 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

