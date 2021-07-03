More Coin Price Reaches $0.0480 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $95,998.30 and approximately $32.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.85 or 0.00731964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.72 or 0.07490948 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

