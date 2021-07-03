Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Tops $0.0387

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $16.38 million and $1.13 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.00729181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.43 or 0.07539395 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.