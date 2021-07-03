Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.69. Movano shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 113,689 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOVE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movano in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Movano during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the first quarter worth $4,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

