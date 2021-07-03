Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mplx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 233,680 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $1,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

