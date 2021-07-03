MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $500.86.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $541.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $543.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

