mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Up 13.4% This Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002148 BTC on exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $994,664.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00744526 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 370.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.