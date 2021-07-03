Multiplier (MXX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,608.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $13,608.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00168767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,437.53 or 0.99946745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 259,510,903 coins and its circulating supply is 92,288,577 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

