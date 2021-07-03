Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $900.58

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 900.58 ($11.77) and traded as low as GBX 884.01 ($11.55). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 888 ($11.60), with a volume of 98,314 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 900.58.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1.14%.

In related news, insider Merryn Somerset bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,992.75 ($26,120.66).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.