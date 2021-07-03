Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $270.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.25 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

