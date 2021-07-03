Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 843 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,792,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

CHH stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.83 and a twelve month high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,314.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

