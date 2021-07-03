My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $363,795.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00140018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00169324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,724.44 or 1.00025992 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

