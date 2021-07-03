MyBit Reaches Market Capitalization of $294,660.58 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One MyBit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyBit has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. MyBit has a market capitalization of $294,660.58 and $110.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00726852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.66 or 0.07478148 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit (CRYPTO:MYB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . MyBit’s official website is mybit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

MyBit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

