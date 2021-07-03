MyNeighborAlice Price Reaches $4.04 on Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $70.37 million and approximately $42.60 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00011686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018005 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 133.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00752315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

