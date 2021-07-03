Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Myovant Sciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 395,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,115. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $202,250.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,755.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $790,384. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

