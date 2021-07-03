Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $12,534.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,787,671,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.