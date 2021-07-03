Mysterium Market Cap Reaches $7.07 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $44,832.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

